Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.40% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Societe Generale cut Siemens Healthineers to a “hold” rating and set a $60.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at $74.30 on Thursday. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of $49.75 and a one year high of $74.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.85 and a 200 day moving average of $63.86.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

