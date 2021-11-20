Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.40% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Societe Generale cut Siemens Healthineers to a “hold” rating and set a $60.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at $74.30 on Thursday. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of $49.75 and a one year high of $74.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.85 and a 200 day moving average of $63.86.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

