Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Siemens Healthineers currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SMMNY stock opened at $37.36 on Thursday. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $37.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average of $32.08.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

