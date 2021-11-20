Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $412.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.35.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.83 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

In related news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $123,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $49,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 67.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 127,538 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 167.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 188,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 117,786 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 626.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 54,102 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 35.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 188,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 49,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 26.9% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 187,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 39,675 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

