Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SXYAY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, October 25th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

SXYAY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.64. 27,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,572. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.91. Sika has a 12-month low of $24.68 and a 12-month high of $39.91.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

