Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Similarweb Ltd. is a website which provides web analytics services for businesses. Similarweb Ltd. is based in Israel. “

NYSE SMWB opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.18. Similarweb has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Similarweb will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Similarweb in the second quarter valued at $788,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter valued at about $2,629,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter valued at about $985,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter valued at about $2,049,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter valued at about $10,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

