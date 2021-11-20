Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Gap Down to $19.85

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.85, but opened at $19.18. Similarweb shares last traded at $19.35, with a volume of 469 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Similarweb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.18.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMWB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter worth about $236,000. 20.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

