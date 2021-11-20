Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Trading Up 0.5%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s stock price was up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.21 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 1,201,984 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 8,807,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Siyata Mobile alerts:

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($1.72). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Siyata Mobile Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Siyata Mobile stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Siyata Mobile as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Siyata Mobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYTA)

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.