SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,209,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,036 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd worth $37,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,219.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 283.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 7.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSE:SKM opened at $30.97 on Friday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.04.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

