Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) will post $1.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the lowest is $1.53 billion. Skechers U.S.A. reported sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year sales of $6.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rowe raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Argus cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Williams Capital raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.78.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,887.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,092,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,248,000 after buying an additional 1,986,823 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 317.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,989,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,811,000 after buying an additional 1,513,394 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 34,056.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,433,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,452,000 after buying an additional 1,429,694 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,102,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $254,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

SKX traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.79. 1,092,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,485. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.02. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

