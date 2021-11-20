Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skylight Health Group Inc. is a healthcare services and technology company. It operates multi-state primary care health network comprised of physical practices providing services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory/diagnostic testing. Skylight Health Group Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

SLHG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Skylight Health Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James downgraded Skylight Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Skylight Health Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

SLHG opened at $1.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.55 million and a P/E ratio of -8.74. Skylight Health Group has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $6.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLHG. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skylight Health Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Skylight Health Group in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Skylight Health Group in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skylight Health Group during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Skylight Health Group during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

