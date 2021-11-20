SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.89.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SM. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

SM opened at $30.20 on Friday. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 5.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.39.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s payout ratio is -0.41%.

In related news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $1,965,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $460,829.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,543 shares of company stock worth $2,977,330. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,165 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,233 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

