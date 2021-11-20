Smaugs NFT (SMG) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smaugs NFT has a total market capitalization of $3.73 million and $184,546.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00070870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00072491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00092086 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,277.55 or 0.07318145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,317.83 or 0.99771780 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Coin Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Buying and Selling Smaugs NFT

