Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Sells $2,642,567.52 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 48,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $2,642,567.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Jerry James Hunter sold 15,099 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $1,123,969.56.

SNAP opened at $51.32 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.22 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $82.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.19 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.24.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Snap by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,831,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,103,000 after buying an additional 270,632 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,692,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after buying an additional 11,193 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SNAP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Guggenheim reissued an “average” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.69.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

