SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Acquires New Position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDU. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,239,000.

Get iShares US Utilities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $83.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.98. iShares US Utilities ETF has a one year low of $72.38 and a one year high of $86.29.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.