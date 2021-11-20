SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys 180 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Square were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 308.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Square by 178.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $2,337,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,728 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.86, for a total value of $1,009,766.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,286,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,160 shares of company stock valued at $24,621,684. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.49.

Shares of SQ opened at $225.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $103.85 billion, a PE ratio of 210.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $191.36 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.34.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

