SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Decreases Holdings in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,747 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned about 0.11% of America First Multifamily Investors worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,126,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 691,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $760,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATAX opened at $6.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 17.02, a quick ratio of 17.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.62. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $7.11.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.68 million during the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 50.08% and a return on equity of 8.70%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. America First Multifamily Investors’s payout ratio is currently 107.32%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski acquired 19,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $131,868.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors Profile

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

