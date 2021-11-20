SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Grows Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 38,600.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,277,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 193,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,318,000 after acquiring an additional 61,914 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,810,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADI opened at $188.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $132.84 and a one year high of $190.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,100 shares of company stock worth $5,002,960. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.50.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

