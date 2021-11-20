SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $142,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 88.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $260.70 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $141.16 and a 52-week high of $275.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.18.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.78.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.