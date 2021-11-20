SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Invests $224,000 in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 126.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 124.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

In other Helen of Troy news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $443,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,633,958.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HELE opened at $248.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.28. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $193.25 and a 52 week high of $265.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HELE shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.