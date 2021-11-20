SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases New Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,588 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,984.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 368,375 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 31,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,418,000 after purchasing an additional 102,489 shares during the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average is $18.26. The company has a market capitalization of $883.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.21%.

STNG has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DNB Markets raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

