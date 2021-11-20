SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Takes $224,000 Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HELE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 25.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,386,000 after acquiring an additional 19,930 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 91,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,434 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the period.
NASDAQ:HELE opened at $248.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.28. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.82. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $193.25 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97.
Several analysts recently issued reports on HELE shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.
In other news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $443,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
About Helen of Troy
Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.
Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).
Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.