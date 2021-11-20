SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Takes $224,000 Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HELE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 25.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,386,000 after acquiring an additional 19,930 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 91,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,434 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $248.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.28. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.82. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $193.25 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.82. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. Helen of Troy’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HELE shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

In other news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $443,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

