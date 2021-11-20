Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Short Interest Update

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the October 14th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 2.2% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 51,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 9.0% during the third quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 109,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $181,000.

DNAB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 102,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,230. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

