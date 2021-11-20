Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) Short Interest Up 32.8% in October

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the October 14th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DNAD opened at $9.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.19.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology subsector.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.