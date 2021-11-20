Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

SLNO opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94. The company has a market cap of $58.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.37. Soleno Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $3.36.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 18,185 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 269.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26,971 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30,576 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 85.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 50,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

