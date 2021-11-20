Sound Income Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 20.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 363 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $921,134,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,411,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,361 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 27.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,059 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3,039.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Medtronic by 86.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,501,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $434,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,922 shares of company stock worth $18,380,380. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $117.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $109.57 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $157.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

