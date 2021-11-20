Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,472,972,000 after buying an additional 577,935 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,891,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 133,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 102,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $60.67 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.78 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The stock has a market cap of $256.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.47 and a 200-day moving average of $59.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

