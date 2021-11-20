Sound Income Strategies LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,818,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228,837 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 217,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,471,000 after purchasing an additional 19,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,364,000.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $53.04 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $54.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.085 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

