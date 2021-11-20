Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 5,471 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 111.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,694,000 after acquiring an additional 933,427 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,023,000 after buying an additional 1,986,515 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,647,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,583,000 after buying an additional 513,388 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,131,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,133,104,000 after buying an additional 56,833 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,255,000 after buying an additional 398,619 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $109.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.95. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.23 and a twelve month high of $111.27.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

