Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 160 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $212,572,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 265.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,242,000 after buying an additional 909,304 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,062,000 after buying an additional 737,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,980,000 after buying an additional 583,747 shares in the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD opened at $172.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.18. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.