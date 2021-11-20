Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the October 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of SOR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,617. Source Capital has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.40.

Get Source Capital alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 28.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 949.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Source Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Source Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 2,144.1% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 87,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.