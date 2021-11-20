Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LUV. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.38.

NYSE LUV opened at $46.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.77. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -936.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.99) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,987 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 32,380 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $1,708,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 421,031 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,708,000 after buying an additional 83,875 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,640 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,733,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $3,310,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

