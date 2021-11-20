SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE) Stock Price Down 0.3%

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.84 and last traded at $25.85. Approximately 7,635 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 8,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.94.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.33% of SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

