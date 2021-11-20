SparkPoint 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $553,963.00 (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. SparkPoint has a market cap of $37.92 million and approximately $553,963.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00048650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.10 or 0.00220309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00090418 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint (SRK) is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,656,206,159 coins and its circulating supply is 8,272,909,105 coins. The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

