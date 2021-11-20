SparksPay Market Cap Reaches $66,604.50 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 34.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $66,604.50 and approximately $62.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SparksPay has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THEKEY (TKY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000502 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,766,607 coins and its circulating supply is 10,555,100 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

