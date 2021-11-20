SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Position Cut by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FEZ. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $47.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.45. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

