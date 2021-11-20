SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Purchased by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000.

Shares of SLY opened at $101.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.85. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.18 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

