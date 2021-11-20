Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is opportunistically acquiring and advancing a diversified portfolio of oncology drug candidates that meet critical health challenges for which there are few other treatment options. Spectrum’s expertise lies in identifying undervalued drugs with demonstrated safety and efficacy, and adding value through further clinical development and selection of the most viable and low-risk methods of commercialization. The company’s pipeline includes promising early and late-stage drug candidates with unique formulations and mechanisms of action that address the needs of seriously ill patients, such as at-home chemotherapy and new treatment regimens for refractory disease. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $291.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.91. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 60,669 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 158,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 100,995 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 756.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 944,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 834,596 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

