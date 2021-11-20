Spectrum (SPT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2,951.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 20th. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $32,766.76 and approximately $2,951.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Spectrum has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.79 or 0.00372432 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005533 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000388 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.