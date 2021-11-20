Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.990-$-0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $40 million-$42 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.97 million.Spire also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.110 EPS.

SPIR traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $5.10. 741,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,106. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average is $4.03. Spire has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPIR shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.50 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Spire stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Spire Co. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,032 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

