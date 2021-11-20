Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.46.

NYSE SRC opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.81. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $35.24 and a 12 month high of $52.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire bought 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.3% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 87,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% during the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 8,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.