Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.46.

NYSE SRC opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.81. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $35.24 and a 12 month high of $52.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire bought 2,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,372. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at about $276,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 139,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at about $346,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.