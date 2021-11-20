Splintershards (SPS) Trading Down 9.4% Over Last Week

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 20th. Splintershards has a total market cap of $114.02 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splintershards coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000748 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Splintershards has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005422 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00015670 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000057 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000140 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 311,145,833 coins and its circulating supply is 256,943,031 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

