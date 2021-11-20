SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) Short Interest Update

SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the October 14th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,548,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SponsorsOne stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 1,564,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,404,500. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. SponsorsOne has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.11.

SponsorsOne Company Profile

SponsorsOne Inc, an early stage technology company, develops and operates a cloud based social sponsorship platform in the United States and Canada. The company develops SponsorsCloud, a platform for connecting and facilitating one-to one engagement between corporations to users in social networks. It also operates SponsorCoin, a platform that integrates with social networks and enables the delivery of the smart, social media marketing campaigns, and facilates transactions through its e-commerce platform, which supports the exchange of goods and services between brands and users using its digital currency SponsorCoin; and SponsorCoin and cash, a currency used to compensate the users for interacting, engaging, and creating social media content around a brands campaign.

