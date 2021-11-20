Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SRAD. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.11.

Shares of NASDAQ SRAD opened at $21.03 on Thursday. Sportradar Group has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $28.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

