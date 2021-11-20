Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Downgraded by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink cut shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $35.00. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Spruce Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spruce Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of SPRB opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. Spruce Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $35.60. The stock has a market cap of $68.50 million and a PE ratio of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.95 and a quick ratio of 15.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.85.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Spruce Biosciences by 14.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

