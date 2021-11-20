Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 20,934 AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $822,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,235,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,885,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,476,000. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get AiHuiShou International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AiHuiShou International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of RERE opened at $8.21 on Friday. AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.11.

AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $289.27 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

AiHuiShou International Company Profile

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RERE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE).

Receive News & Ratings for AiHuiShou International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AiHuiShou International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.