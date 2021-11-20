Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 7,920 BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in BioAtla by 16.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,746,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,175,000 after buying an additional 669,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 12.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,091,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,270,000 after purchasing an additional 124,406 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,047,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,410,000 after purchasing an additional 43,841 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla during the second quarter worth $29,052,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 280.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,440,000 after purchasing an additional 477,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

BCAB stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. BioAtla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $76.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.60.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that BioAtla, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioAtla currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

In other BioAtla news, Director Guy Levy sold 546,709 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $21,677,011.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 4,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $188,572.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,441,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,966,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 595,855 shares of company stock worth $23,611,580. 35.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

