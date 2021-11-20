Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $348,000 Investment in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 101,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 13.0% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 110,193,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712,753 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 491.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,132,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,975,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757,068 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 150.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,337,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,694 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 184.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,962,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,996 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 97.5% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,082,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,039 shares during the period. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABEV opened at $3.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 22.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABEV shares. Barclays upgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ambev in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.53.

Ambev

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

