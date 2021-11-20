Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 21,554 UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.10% of UroGen Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URGN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 5,869.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 72,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,727,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 56,434 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 56,313 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 100,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 37,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 477,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 35,919 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ URGN opened at $12.06 on Friday. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54. The firm has a market cap of $252.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.18.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 349.05% and a negative return on equity of 127.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

