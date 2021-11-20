Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 6,888 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,888 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Radware were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDWR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Radware by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,081,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,614,000 after buying an additional 894,867 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Radware by 44,803.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 503,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after purchasing an additional 502,691 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Radware by 19.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,547,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,425,000 after purchasing an additional 416,161 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Radware by 99.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 615,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after purchasing an additional 307,413 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Radware by 28.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,296,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,919,000 after purchasing an additional 284,900 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.87. Radware Ltd. has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $39.78.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.85 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 5.81%. Radware’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Oppenheimer cut Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

